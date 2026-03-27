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Poster of Kokuho
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Kokuho
7.6

Kokuho

, 2025
Kokuhô
Japan / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Kokuho
7.6
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Synopsis

Nagasaki, 1964: Following the death of his yakuza father, 15-year-old Kikuo is taken under the wing of a famous kabuki actor. Alongside Shunsuke, the actor’s only son, he decides to dedicate himself to this traditional form of theatre. For decades, the two young men grow and evolve together – and one will become the greatest Japanese master of the art of kabuki.

Cast

Ryo Yoshizawa
Ryo Yoshizawa
Ryûsei Yokohama
Mitsuki Takahata
Shinobu Terajima
Shinobu Terajima
Nana Mori
Takahiro Miura
Director Sang-il Lee
Writer Satoko Okudera, Shûichi Yoshida
Composer Marihiko Hara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 55 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 March 2026
Release date
27 March 2026 Poland
Worldwide Gross $134,451,194
Production Amuse, Aniplex, Asahi Shimbun Publications
Also known as
Kokuhô, Kokuho, Kokuho. El maestro del kabuki, National Treasure, 国宝, 國寶, Gugbo, Kokuhō, Kokuho - kabukin mestari, Kokuho - Meister des Kabuki, Kokuho - O Preço da Perfeição, Kokuho: Il maestro di kabuki, Kokuhô: Master Ha'Kabuki, Kokuho. Nacionalinė vertybė, Kokumo el alma del kabuki, Le maître du kabuki, Meister des Kabuki, Quốc Bảo, Εθνικός θησαυρός, Национальное достояние

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Quotes

Hanjiro Hanai You were born into a family of actors so your family blood will always protect you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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