Nagasaki, 1964: Following the death of his yakuza father, 15-year-old Kikuo is taken under the wing of a famous kabuki actor. Alongside Shunsuke, the actor’s only son, he decides to dedicate himself to this traditional form of theatre. For decades, the two young men grow and evolve together – and one will become the greatest Japanese master of the art of kabuki.
Kokuhô, Kokuho, Kokuho. El maestro del kabuki, National Treasure, 国宝, 國寶, Gugbo, Kokuhō, Kokuho - kabukin mestari, Kokuho - Meister des Kabuki, Kokuho - O Preço da Perfeição, Kokuho: Il maestro di kabuki, Kokuhô: Master Ha'Kabuki, Kokuho. Nacionalinė vertybė, Kokumo el alma del kabuki, Le maître du kabuki, Meister des Kabuki, Quốc Bảo, Εθνικός θησαυρός, Национальное достояние