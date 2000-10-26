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Mikami Ai Mikami Ai
Kinoafisha Persons Mikami Ai

Mikami Ai

Mikami Ai

Date of Birth
26 October 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Voice actress

Popular Films

Kokuho 7.6
Kokuho (2025)
More Than Words 7.4
More Than Words (2022)
All You Need Is Kill 6.8
All You Need Is Kill (2025)

Filmography

Viral Hit
Viral Hit
Drama, Action 2026, Japan
All You Need Is Kill 6.8
All You Need Is Kill All You Need Is Kill
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Kokuho 7.6
Kokuho Kokuhô
Drama 2025, Japan
Chastity High 6.4
Chastity High
Drama, 2024, Japan
More Than Words 7.4
More Than Words
Drama, Romantic, 2022, Japan
Remembering Every Night 6.3
Remembering Every Night Subete no yoru o omoidasu
Drama 2022, Japan
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