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Filmography
Mikami Ai
Mikami Ai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikami Ai
Mikami Ai
Mikami Ai
Date of Birth
26 October 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
161 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.6
Kokuho
(2025)
7.4
More Than Words
(2022)
6.8
All You Need Is Kill
(2025)
Filmography
Viral Hit
Drama, Action
2026, Japan
6.8
All You Need Is Kill
All You Need Is Kill
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
7.6
Kokuho
Kokuhô
Drama
2025, Japan
6.4
Chastity High
Drama,
2024, Japan
7.4
More Than Words
Drama, Romantic,
2022, Japan
6.3
Remembering Every Night
Subete no yoru o omoidasu
Drama
2022, Japan
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