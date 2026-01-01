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About
Filmography
Min Tanaka
Min Tanaka
Kinoafisha
Persons
Min Tanaka
Min Tanaka
Min Tanaka
Date of Birth
10 March 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Tekkonkinkreet
(2006)
7.6
Kokuho
(2025)
7.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno
(2014)
Filmography
Godzilla Minus Zero
Godzilla Minus Zero
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.2
Sheep in the Box
Hako no naka no hitsuji
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
7.6
Kokuho
Kokuhô
Drama
2025, Japan
7.1
Mom, Is That You?!
Konnichiha, kâsan
Comedy, Drama
2023, Japan
6.3
Svaha: The Sixth Finger
Sabaha
Detective, Thriller
2019, South Korea
7.1
Kaijuu no Kodomo
Kaijuu no Kodomo
Animation, Anime
2019, Japan
Watch trailer
6.4
The Outsider
The Outsider
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Hitsuji no Ki
Hitsuji no ki
Drama, Thriller
2017, Japan
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