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Min Tanaka Min Tanaka
Kinoafisha Persons Min Tanaka

Min Tanaka

Min Tanaka

Date of Birth
10 March 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Tekkonkinkreet 7.8
Tekkonkinkreet (2006)
Kokuho 7.6
Kokuho (2025)
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno 7.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Inferno (2014)

Filmography

Godzilla Minus Zero
Godzilla Minus Zero Godzilla Minus Zero
Action, Adventure, Drama 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Sheep in the Box 6.2
Sheep in the Box Hako no naka no hitsuji
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Kokuho 7.6
Kokuho Kokuhô
Drama 2025, Japan
Mom, Is That You?! 7.1
Mom, Is That You?! Konnichiha, kâsan
Comedy, Drama 2023, Japan
Svaha: The Sixth Finger 6.3
Svaha: The Sixth Finger Sabaha
Detective, Thriller 2019, South Korea
Kaijuu no Kodomo 7.1
Kaijuu no Kodomo Kaijuu no Kodomo
Animation, Anime 2019, Japan
Watch trailer
The Outsider 6.4
The Outsider The Outsider
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Hitsuji no Ki 6.3
Hitsuji no Ki Hitsuji no ki
Drama, Thriller 2017, Japan
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