Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Apnas
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Apnas
7.5

Apnas

, 2026
Apnas
Great Britain / Drama
Poster of Apnas
7.5

Synopsis

A British Asian Mancunian is drawn in to the criminal underworld by his notorious Uncle. Everything is at stake as his competition with his cousin reaches a deadly level.

Cast

Mollie Winnard
Elenor Elmsley
Nitin Ganatra
Nitin Ganatra
Aslam Khan
Ash Tandon
Ash Tandon
DS Ali Javid
Aqib Khan
Riz Masood
Ahmed Elmusrati
Imam
Tommy Egan
Jake
Mark Smalley
DS Ray Yardely
Nohail Nazir Mohammed
Ozy Masood
Asim Ashraf
Majid Khan
Nick Pearse
DS Victor Simms
Bitu Thomas
Gulshan Khan
Ijaz Rana
Yasir Abbas
Director Ashley Chin, Darren R.L. Gordon
Writer Adrian Scott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $366,872
Production AFA Productions, Little Monk Pictures
Also known as
Apnas

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 13 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more