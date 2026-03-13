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7.5
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Apnas
7.5
Apnas
, 2026
Apnas
Great Britain / Drama
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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7.5
Synopsis
A British Asian Mancunian is drawn in to the criminal underworld by his notorious Uncle. Everything is at stake as his competition with his cousin reaches a deadly level.
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Cast
Mollie Winnard
Elenor Elmsley
Nitin Ganatra
Aslam Khan
Ash Tandon
DS Ali Javid
Aqib Khan
Riz Masood
Ahmed Elmusrati
Imam
Tommy Egan
Jake
Mark Smalley
DS Ray Yardely
Nohail Nazir Mohammed
Ozy Masood
Asim Ashraf
Majid Khan
Nick Pearse
DS Victor Simms
Bitu Thomas
Gulshan Khan
Ijaz Rana
Yasir Abbas
Director
Ashley Chin
,
Darren R.L. Gordon
Writer
Adrian Scott
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$366,872
Production
AFA Productions, Little Monk Pictures
Also known as
Apnas
More
Film rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 13 March 2026
Showtimes
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