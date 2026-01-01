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About
Filmography
Nitin Ganatra
Nitin Ganatra
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nitin Ganatra
Nitin Ganatra
Nitin Ganatra
Date of Birth
21 February 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.6
Wednesday
(2022)
7.5
Apnas
(2026)
7.3
Breeders
(2020)
Filmography
7.5
Apnas
Apnas
Drama
2026, Great Britain
6.4
Sexy Beast
Drama, Crime
2024, USA
6.4
Mr Bigstuff
Comedy
2024, Great Britain
6.6
Accused
Accused
Thriller, Horror
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
The Essex Serpent
Drama,
2022, Great Britain
8.6
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.3
Breeders
Drama, Comedy, Family
2020, USA
6.6
Bride & Prejudice
Bride & Prejudice
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
2005, India / USA
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