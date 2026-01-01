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Nitin Ganatra
Nitin Ganatra Nitin Ganatra
Kinoafisha Persons Nitin Ganatra

Nitin Ganatra

Nitin Ganatra

Date of Birth
21 February 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Wednesday 8.6
Wednesday (2022)
Apnas 7.5
Apnas (2026)
Breeders 7.3
Breeders (2020)

Filmography

Apnas 7.5
Apnas Apnas
Drama 2026, Great Britain
Sexy Beast 6.4
Sexy Beast
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
Mr Bigstuff 6.4
Mr Bigstuff
Comedy 2024, Great Britain
Accused 6.6
Accused Accused
Thriller, Horror 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Essex Serpent 6.2
The Essex Serpent
Drama, 2022, Great Britain
Wednesday 8.6
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy 2022, USA
Breeders 7.3
Breeders
Drama, Comedy, Family 2020, USA
Bride & Prejudice 6.6
Bride & Prejudice Bride & Prejudice
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 2005, India / USA
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