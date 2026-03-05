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Poster of Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani
5.9

Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani

, 2026
Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani
India / Comedy, Crime
Poster of Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani
5.9

Synopsis

After the accidental murder of a police sergeant, a man and his family are forced to cover up their tracks to avoid suspicion.

Cast

Mohammad Ali
Raghava
Sivaji
Sriram
Raj Tirandasu
Laya
Uttara
Raghu Babu
Miravali
Rohan
Mittu
Satish Saripalli
Chitram Seenu
Driving Instructor
Dhanraj
Constable Sudheer
Emanuel Jabardast
Michael
Prince Cecil
SI Vikram
Rajitha
Uttara’s Mother
Director Sudhir Sriram
Writer Sudhir Sriram
Composer Ranjin Raj
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $11,438
Production ETV Win, Sree Sivaji Productions
Also known as
Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani, #SLR, Sampradayani Suppini Sudhapoosani

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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