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Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani
5.9
Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani
, 2026
Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani
India / Comedy, Crime
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
After the accidental murder of a police sergeant, a man and his family are forced to cover up their tracks to avoid suspicion.
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Cast
Mohammad Ali
Raghava
Sivaji
Sriram
Raj Tirandasu
Laya
Uttara
Raghu Babu
Miravali
Rohan
Mittu
Satish Saripalli
Chitram Seenu
Driving Instructor
Dhanraj
Constable Sudheer
Emanuel Jabardast
Michael
Prince Cecil
SI Vikram
Rajitha
Uttara’s Mother
Director
Sudhir Sriram
Writer
Sudhir Sriram
Composer
Ranjin Raj
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$11,438
Production
ETV Win, Sree Sivaji Productions
Also known as
Sampradayaini Suppini Suddapusaani, #SLR, Sampradayani Suppini Sudhapoosani
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
15
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 5 March 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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