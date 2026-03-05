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Poster of Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ol sen emes

Ol sen emes

, 2026
Ol sen emes
Kazakhstan / Comedy
Trailers
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Poster of Ol sen emes
Going 19
Not going 0
Ol sen emes - Trailer
Ol sen emes  Trailer

Cast

Nursultan Usenov
Akerke Arys
Zhanar Aizhanova
Kairat Adilgerey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 March 2026
Release date
5 March 2026 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 6 March 2026

Film Trailers

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Ol sen emes - Trailer
Ol sen emes Trailer
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