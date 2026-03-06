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6.1
Kinoafisha Films Cloistered Sister
6.1

Cloistered Sister

, 2025
Sorella di Clausura
Romania, Serbia, Spain, Italy / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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6.1
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Synopsis

36-year-old Stela has higher education but unable to keep a job. Since she was 12, she's been in love with a Serbian musician from the former Yugoslavia. One of the musician's alleged mistresses promises Stela that she will help her meet her idol.

Cast

Katia Pascariu
Katia Pascariu
Cendana Trifan
Miodrag Mladenovic
Arnold Kelsch
Catalin Dordea
Adrian Radu
Director Ivana Mladenović, Ivana Mladenovic
Writer Momir Milosevic, Ivana Mladenović, Adrian Schiop, Ivana Mladenovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / Serbia / Spain / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 March 2026
Release date
6 March 2026 Romania
23 April 2026 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $13,798
Production microFILM, Dunav 84, Nightswim
Also known as
Sorelle di clausura, Sorella di Clausura, Cloistered Sister

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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