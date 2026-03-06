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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Cloistered Sister
6.1
Cloistered Sister
, 2025
Sorella di Clausura
Romania, Serbia, Spain, Italy / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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6.1
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Synopsis
36-year-old Stela has higher education but unable to keep a job. Since she was 12, she's been in love with a Serbian musician from the former Yugoslavia. One of the musician's alleged mistresses promises Stela that she will help her meet her idol.
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Cast
Katia Pascariu
Cendana Trifan
Miodrag Mladenovic
Arnold Kelsch
Catalin Dordea
Adrian Radu
Director
Ivana Mladenović
,
Ivana Mladenovic
Writer
Momir Milosevic
,
Ivana Mladenović
,
Adrian Schiop
,
Ivana Mladenovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania / Serbia / Spain / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 March 2026
Release date
6 March 2026
Romania
23 April 2026
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$13,798
Production
microFILM, Dunav 84, Nightswim
Also known as
Sorelle di clausura, Sorella di Clausura, Cloistered Sister
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
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