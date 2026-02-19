Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zhelezo
Kinoafisha Films Zhelezo

Zhelezo

, 2026
Zhelezo
Kazakhstan / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Zhelezo
Going 0
Not going 0

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 February 2026
Release date
19 February 2026 Kazakhstan 18+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 18 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more