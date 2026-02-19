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Poster of Abay bol
Abay bol - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Abay bol

Abay bol

, 2026
Abay bol
Kazakhstan / Drama, Comedy
Trailers
Going 15
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Poster of Abay bol
Going 15
Not going 0
Abay bol - Trailer
Abay bol  Trailer

Cast

Zhanbolat Najzabekov
Ulbolsyn Shalkarova
Madiyar Serikbayev
Dana Turarbek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 February 2026
Release date
19 February 2026 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Abay bol - Trailer
Abay bol Trailer
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