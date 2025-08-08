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Hostile Takeover
4.6
Hostile Takeover
, 2025
Hostile Takeover
USA / Action, Comedy, Crime
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Hostile Takeover
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Follows Pete, a professional hitman, as he faces a group of assassins after the boss of a crime syndicate suspects disloyalty due to his attendance at Workaholics Anonymous meetings.
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Cast
Michael Jai White
Pete
Aimee Stolte
Mora
Dawn Olivieri
Angel
Aleks Paunovic
Reaper
Benjamin Joel Arcé
Muerto
Alex Mallari Jr.
Mingjue
Damon Runyan
Thanatos
Kyle Bailey
Gabriel
Sala Baker
Pequino
Ana Sarem
Lilliana
Jefferson Brown
Roger
Mike Gassaway
Director
Michael Hamilton-Wright
Writer
Michael Hamilton-Wright
,
Christina Laughlin
,
Burton L. Warner
Composer
Kevon Cronin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
27 November 2025
World premiere
8 August 2025
Release date
19 March 2026
Russia
СБ Фильм
19 March 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
8 August 2025
USA
NR
Budget
$1,700,000
Worldwide Gross
$18,236
Production
Dovetale Media, Fun Republic Pictures, Julijette
Also known as
Hostile Takeover, Assassinato em Revanche, Cazando al asesino, Nincs kiszállás, Vaenulik ülevõtmine, Zabójcza terapia, Вражеский захват
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 17 March 2026
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Hostile Takeover
Dubbed trailer
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