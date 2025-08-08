Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hostile Takeover
4.6
Hostile Takeover - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hostile Takeover
4.6

Hostile Takeover

, 2025
Hostile Takeover
USA / Action, Comedy, Crime
Trailers
Going 3
Not going 0
Poster of Hostile Takeover
4.6
Going 3
Not going 0
Hostile Takeover - Dubbed trailer
Hostile Takeover  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Follows Pete, a professional hitman, as he faces a group of assassins after the boss of a crime syndicate suspects disloyalty due to his attendance at Workaholics Anonymous meetings.

Cast

Michael Jai White
Michael Jai White
Pete
Aimee Stolte
Aimee Stolte
Mora
Dawn Olivieri
Dawn Olivieri
Angel
Aleks Paunovic
Aleks Paunovic
Reaper
Benjamin Joel Arcé
Benjamin Joel Arcé
Muerto
Alex Mallari Jr.
Alex Mallari Jr.
Mingjue
Damon Runyan
Damon Runyan
Thanatos
Kyle Bailey
Kyle Bailey
Gabriel
Sala Baker
Sala Baker
Pequino
Ana Sarem
Ana Sarem
Lilliana
Jefferson Brown
Jefferson Brown
Roger
Mike Gassaway
Mike Gassaway
Director Michael Hamilton-Wright
Writer Michael Hamilton-Wright, Christina Laughlin, Burton L. Warner
Composer Kevon Cronin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 27 November 2025
World premiere 8 August 2025
Release date
19 March 2026 Russia СБ Фильм
19 March 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
8 August 2025 USA NR
Budget $1,700,000
Worldwide Gross $18,236
Production Dovetale Media, Fun Republic Pictures, Julijette
Also known as
Hostile Takeover, Assassinato em Revanche, Cazando al asesino, Nincs kiszállás, Vaenulik ülevõtmine, Zabójcza terapia, Вражеский захват

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 17 March 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hostile Takeover - Dubbed trailer
Hostile Takeover Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more