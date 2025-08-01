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Poster of The President's Cake
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The President's Cake
7.6

The President's Cake

, 2025
Mamlaket al-qasab
USA / Drama / 18+
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Poster of The President's Cake
7.6
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Synopsis

In 1990s Iraq, it's 'draw day', when schools select students for the honour of bringing items to their mandatory local celebrations of President Saddam Hussein's birthday. Nine-year-old Lamia lives in the historic marshes with her spirited grandmother, Bibi. Before school, Bibi teaches Lamia clever tricks to avoid being chosen for the baking duties. However, when Musa, the authoritative teacher, calls Lamia's name for the most challenging task–the birthday cake–she has no choice but to accept. Refusing could mean imprisonment or even death.

Cast

Baneen Ahmad Nayyef
Lamia
Waheed Thabet Khreibat
Bibi
Sajad Mohamad Qasem
Saeed
Muthanna Malaghi
Muthanna
Ahmad Qasem Saywan
Musa
Maytham Mreidi
Saeed's Father
Rahim AlHaj
Jasim
Thaer Salem
Majdi
Ali Khalaf
Clothing Seller
Fatima Abouharoon
Rahma
Mahmoud Mazen Lazen
Aqeel Wadi
Director Hasan Hadi
Writer Hasan Hadi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 28 April 2026
World premiere 1 August 2025
Release date
26 December 2025 Australia
6 February 2026 Austria 8
4 June 2026 Brazil 14
4 February 2026 France TP
5 February 2026 Germany 6
13 February 2026 Great Britain 12A
16 July 2026 Hong Kong
2 April 2026 Hungary 12
19 March 2026 Italy
10 July 2026 Japan PG12
14 May 2026 Netherlands 6
22 January 2026 Portugal M/12
17 April 2026 Sweden 7
5 February 2026 Switzerland 10
26 February 2026 Taiwan
27 February 2026 USA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $2,844,137
Production Doha Film Institute, Maiden Voyage Pictures, Missing Piece Films
Also known as
Mamlaket al-qasab, The President's Cake, Ein Kuchen für den Präsidenten, O Bolo do Presidente, Η τούρτα του προέδρου, Az elnök tortája, Başkanın Pastası, Diktatorns tårta, El pastel del presidente, En kage til præsidenten, En kake til presidenten, La tarta del presidente, La torta del presidente, Le gâteau du président, Predsednikova torta, Tort dla prezydenta, Tortas diktatoriui, Президентский торт, 大統領のケーキ, 總統的生日蛋糕, 總統的蛋糕, كعكه الرئيس, Prezidentin Tortu, مملكة القصب, Cadeira do bolo, Kingdom of Reeds, كعكه الريس, Gâteau du président

Film rating

7.6
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7.6 IMDb
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