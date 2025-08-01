In 1990s Iraq, it's 'draw day', when schools select students for the honour of bringing items to their mandatory local celebrations of President Saddam Hussein's birthday. Nine-year-old Lamia lives in the historic marshes with her spirited grandmother, Bibi. Before school, Bibi teaches Lamia clever tricks to avoid being chosen for the baking duties. However, when Musa, the authoritative teacher, calls Lamia's name for the most challenging task–the birthday cake–she has no choice but to accept. Refusing could mean imprisonment or even death.
ProductionDoha Film Institute, Maiden Voyage Pictures, Missing Piece Films
Also known as
Mamlaket al-qasab, The President's Cake, Ein Kuchen für den Präsidenten, O Bolo do Presidente, Η τούρτα του προέδρου, Az elnök tortája, Başkanın Pastası, Diktatorns tårta, El pastel del presidente, En kage til præsidenten, En kake til presidenten, La tarta del presidente, La torta del presidente, Le gâteau du président, Predsednikova torta, Tort dla prezydenta, Tortas diktatoriui, Президентский торт, 大統領のケーキ, 總統的生日蛋糕, 總統的蛋糕, كعكه الرئيس, Prezidentin Tortu, مملكة القصب, Cadeira do bolo, Kingdom of Reeds, كعكه الريس, Gâteau du président