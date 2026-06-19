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Chinna Chinna Aasai
7.9
Chinna Chinna Aasai
, 2026
Chinna Chinna Aasai
India / Drama
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Chinna Chinna Aasai
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Synopsis
On the enchanting shores of Varanasi, two souls meet by chance. Somewhere within this unfolding chaos, an unspoken bond begins to form, slowly slipping beyond friendship.
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Cast
Indrans
Madhavan maash
Madhoo
Leela
Aparna Balamurali
Jaffer Sadiq
Sai Janani
Vishnu Agasthya
Thambi Ramaiah
Kaali Venkat
Pravin Jaiswar
Friend
Jafar Sadiq
Director
Varsha Vasudev
Writer
Varsha Vasudev
,
Varun Grover
Composer
Govind Vasantha
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
28 July 2026
World premiere
19 June 2026
Release date
19 June 2026
India
26 June 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$27,759
Production
Babuji Productions
Also known as
Chinna Chinna Aasai
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Film rating
7.9
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10
votes
7.8
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