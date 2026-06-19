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Poster of Chinna Chinna Aasai
7.9
Chinna Chinna Aasai - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Chinna Chinna Aasai
7.9

Chinna Chinna Aasai

, 2026
Chinna Chinna Aasai
India / Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Chinna Chinna Aasai
7.9
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Chinna Chinna Aasai - Trailer
Chinna Chinna Aasai  Trailer

Synopsis

On the enchanting shores of Varanasi, two souls meet by chance. Somewhere within this unfolding chaos, an unspoken bond begins to form, slowly slipping beyond friendship.

Cast

Indrans
Madhavan maash
Madhoo
Leela
Aparna Balamurali
Jaffer Sadiq
Sai Janani
Vishnu Agasthya
Thambi Ramaiah
Kaali Venkat
Pravin Jaiswar
Friend
Jafar Sadiq
Director Varsha Vasudev
Writer Varsha Vasudev, Varun Grover
Composer Govind Vasantha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 28 July 2026
World premiere 19 June 2026
Release date
19 June 2026 India
26 June 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $27,759
Production Babuji Productions
Also known as
Chinna Chinna Aasai

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Chinna Chinna Aasai - Trailer
Chinna Chinna Aasai Trailer
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