Hamlet

Hamlet 18+
Synopsis

Set in a modern-day London of economic and political uncertainty, the story follows the intersecting themes of familial honor, moral duty and dynastic corruption.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Confluential Films, Storyteller Productions, JW Films
Director
Aneil Karia
Aneil Karia
Cast
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed
Art Malik
Art Malik
Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn
Timothy Spall
Timothy Spall
Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark
6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
