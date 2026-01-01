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About
Filmography
Sheeba Chaddha
Sheeba Chaddha
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sheeba Chaddha
Sheeba Chaddha
Sheeba Chaddha
Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Mirzapur
(2018)
7.9
Badhaai Ho
(2018)
7.9
Gully Boy
(2019)
Filmography
Bait
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA/Great Britain
Ramayana
Ramayana Part 1
Action, Adventure, Drama
2026, India / USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, India
Watch trailer
7.6
Haq
Haq
Drama
2025, India
Watch trailer
6.2
Hamlet
Hamlet
Drama
2025, USA / Great Britain
5.9
The Signal
Drama, Thriller, Mystery,
2024, Germany
5.9
Bad Newz
Bad Newz
Comedy, Romantic
2024, India
Watch trailer
6.9
Ishq Vishk Rebound
Ishq Vishk Rebound
Comedy, Drama
2024, India
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