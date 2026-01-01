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Sheeba Chaddha Sheeba Chaddha
Kinoafisha Persons Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Chaddha

Date of Birth
1 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Mirzapur 8.2
Mirzapur (2018)
Badhaai Ho 7.9
Badhaai Ho (2018)
Gully Boy 7.9
Gully Boy (2019)

Filmography

Bait
Bait
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2026, USA/Great Britain
Ramayana
Ramayana Ramayana Part 1
Action, Adventure, Drama 2026, India / USA
Watch trailer
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do 7.2
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, India
Watch trailer
Haq 7.6
Haq Haq
Drama 2025, India
Watch trailer
Hamlet 6.2
Hamlet Hamlet
Drama 2025, USA / Great Britain
The Signal 5.9
The Signal
Drama, Thriller, Mystery, 2024, Germany
Bad Newz 5.9
Bad Newz Bad Newz
Comedy, Romantic 2024, India
Watch trailer
Ishq Vishk Rebound 6.9
Ishq Vishk Rebound Ishq Vishk Rebound
Comedy, Drama 2024, India
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