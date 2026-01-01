Menu
Synopsis

A lovable dog named Bandit starts stealing cash to help his adopted family, he unwittingly sets them on a collision course with his dangerous ex-partner.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2016
Budget $3,000,000
Production FilmRise, All in Films, Michelle Danner
Director
Michelle Danner
Cast
Catherine Bell
Judd Nelson
Lou Ferrigno
Paul Sorvino
Joe Flanigan
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
