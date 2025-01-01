Menu
Alisen Down

Date of Birth
3 January 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 1
12 Monkeys 7.9
12 Monkeys
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
