Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 880 ₽
Kinoafisha
Films
Dead Souls
Dead Souls
Dead Souls
18+
Theatrical
Tickets from 880 ₽
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 29 minutes
Production year
2022
Director
Vladimir Ivanov
Valery Spirin
Cast
Mariya Aronova
Vladislav Gandrabura, Jr.
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
18:00
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
7 February
from 880 ₽
10 February
from 770 ₽
11 February
from 700 ₽
13 February
from 700 ₽
14 February
from 700 ₽
16 February
from 770 ₽
18 February
from 770 ₽
All cinemas
«Dead Souls» now playing
Sat
7
Tue
10
Wed
11
Fri
13
Sat
14
Mon
16
Wed
18
Fri
20
Sun
22
Mon
23
Sat
28
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Smolenskaya
2D
18:00
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
