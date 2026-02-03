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Vegas: A Love Story
Vegas: A Love Story
USA / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Follows Dillon, a graphic designer living out of her car, who falls for Freddy, a welder and single father. When her ex Ryder returns, he threatens to unravel their romance while Freddy's in-laws try to protect their grandson.
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Cast
Paul Dano
Ryder
Dylan Flashner
Judy Greer
Maika Monroe
Dillon
Michael Shannon
Brandon Sklenar
Freddy
Beau Foxx
Sean Dillingham
Howard
Natasha Yi
Cindy
Maximilliana
Karin Cohen
Jordana
Priya Jain
Carmen
Director
Ramin Bahrani
Writer
Ramin Bahrani
,
Bahareh Azimi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
A/Vantage Pictures, Giovanni Entertainment, Juniper Productions
Also known as
Vegas: A Love Story
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 3 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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