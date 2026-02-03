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Kinoafisha Films Vegas: A Love Story

Vegas: A Love Story

USA / 18+

Synopsis

Follows Dillon, a graphic designer living out of her car, who falls for Freddy, a welder and single father. When her ex Ryder returns, he threatens to unravel their romance while Freddy's in-laws try to protect their grandson.

Cast

Paul Dano
Paul Dano
Ryder
Dylan Flashner
Dylan Flashner
Judy Greer
Judy Greer
Maika Monroe
Maika Monroe
Dillon
Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon
Brandon Sklenar
Brandon Sklenar
Freddy
Beau Foxx
Sean Dillingham
Sean Dillingham
Howard
Natasha Yi
Cindy
Maximilliana
Karin Cohen
Jordana
Priya Jain
Carmen
Director Ramin Bahrani
Writer Ramin Bahrani, Bahareh Azimi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production A/Vantage Pictures, Giovanni Entertainment, Juniper Productions
Also known as
Vegas: A Love Story

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 3 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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