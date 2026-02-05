Menu
Synopsis
Follows best friends Maddie and Trish as they find themselves trapped in a remote lagoon with the dangerous killer whale named Ceto.
Killer Whale
Country
Australia / USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026
Russia
Централ Партнершип
26 February 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
5 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Production
Grindstone Entertainment Group, Head Gear Films, Jaggi Entertainment
Also known as
Killer Whale, Ballena Asesina, Кит-убийца
Director
Jo-Anne Brechin
Cast
Virginia Gardner
Mel Jarnson
Mitchell Hope
Mia Grunwald
Aliandra Calabrese
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Killer Whale
6.0
Row
(2025)
4.5
Great White
(2021)
4.4
Open Water 3: Cage Dive
(2017)
5.6
47 Meters Down
(2016)
8.3
Jaws
(1975)
