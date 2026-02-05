Menu
Killer Whale
Poster of Killer Whale
4.1 IMDb Rating: 4.2
Killer Whale

Killer Whale

Killer Whale
Synopsis

Follows best friends Maddie and Trish as they find themselves trapped in a remote lagoon with the dangerous killer whale named Ceto.
Killer Whale - trailer
Killer Whale  trailer
Country Australia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026 Russia Централ Партнершип
26 February 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
5 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Production Grindstone Entertainment Group, Head Gear Films, Jaggi Entertainment
Also known as
Killer Whale, Ballena Asesina, Кит-убийца
Director
Jo-Anne Brechin
Jo-Anne Brechin
Cast
Virginia Gardner
Virginia Gardner
Mel Jarnson
Mel Jarnson
Mitchell Hope
Mitchell Hope
Mia Grunwald
Mia Grunwald
Aliandra Calabrese
Aliandra Calabrese
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Film Trailers
«Killer Whale» now playing

