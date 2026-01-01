Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mia Grunwald
Mia Grunwald Mia Grunwald
Kinoafisha Persons Mia Grunwald

Mia Grunwald

Mia Grunwald

Actor type
Romantic actress, Action heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

A Vintage Christmas 6.9
A Vintage Christmas (2024)
Designing Christmas with You 6.2
Designing Christmas with You (2023)
Love Is in the Air 5.6
Love Is in the Air (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Killer Whale 4.1
Killer Whale Killer Whale
Action, Horror, Detective 2026, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
A Vintage Christmas 6.9
A Vintage Christmas A Vintage Christmas
Romantic 2024, Australia
Love Is in the Air 5.6
Love Is in the Air Love Is in the Air
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2023, Australia
Watch trailer
Designing Christmas with You 6.2
Designing Christmas with You Mistletoe Moments
Romantic 2023, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more