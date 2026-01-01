Menu
Mia Grunwald
Actor type
Romantic actress, Action heroine, Horror actress
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
4.1
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
Action, Horror, Detective
2026, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.9
A Vintage Christmas
A Vintage Christmas
Romantic
2024, Australia
5.6
Love Is in the Air
Love Is in the Air
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, Australia
Watch trailer
6.2
Designing Christmas with You
Mistletoe Moments
Romantic
2023, USA
