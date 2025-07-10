Menu
Рейтинги
6.6
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Row
Row
Row
Adventure
Detective
Thriller
Synopsis
When the sole survivor of an attempted North Atlantic crossing washes ashore, she must piece her memories together and face the terror of what happened far out at sea.
Row
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
10 July 2025
Release date
10 July 2025
Russia
Кинологистика
10 July 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
17 July 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$547
Production
Immortal Elements
Also known as
Row, Открытое море. Смерть рядом
Director
Matthew Losasso
Cast
Akshay Khanna
Sophie Skelton
Bella Dayne
Joanna Roth
Tam Dean Burn
Film in
Collections
Films about Ships
Best Films about Sea Adventures
Psychological Thriller Movies
6.6
15
votes
5.5
IMDb
Film Reviews
terrible.bladie
11 July 2025, 00:56
Фильм крайне унылый — очень затянутое повествование, весь детектив начинается только к концу фильма и выглядит нелепо и сумбурно, от начала и до…
Киноафиша.инфо
31 July 2025, 21:31
Жаль, что фильм не впечатлил вас 😞
Film Trailers
Row
Trailer in russian
0
0
