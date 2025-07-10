Menu
Poster of Row
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Rate
2 posters
Going 11
Not going 2
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 11
Not going 2

Synopsis

When the sole survivor of an attempted North Atlantic crossing washes ashore, she must piece her memories together and face the terror of what happened far out at sea.
Row - trailer in russian
Row  trailer in russian
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 10 July 2025
Release date
10 July 2025 Russia Кинологистика
10 July 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
17 July 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $547
Production Immortal Elements
Also known as
Row, Открытое море. Смерть рядом
Director
Matthew Losasso
Cast
Akshay Khanna
Sophie Skelton
Bella Dayne
Joanna Roth
Tam Dean Burn
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Films about Ships Films about Ships
Best Films about Sea Adventures Best Films about Sea Adventures
Psychological Thriller Movies Psychological Thriller Movies

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
terrible.bladie 11 July 2025, 00:56
Фильм крайне унылый — очень затянутое повествование, весь детектив начинается только к концу фильма и выглядит нелепо и сумбурно, от начала и до… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 31 July 2025, 21:31
Жаль, что фильм не впечатлил вас 😞
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Row - trailer in russian
Row Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
