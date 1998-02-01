Menu
Mel Jarnson
Mel Jarnson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mel Jarnson
Mel Jarnson
Mel Jarnson
Date of Birth
1 February 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action heroine, Horror actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Witchboard
(2024)
4.0
Killer Whale
(2026)
Tickets
0.0
Street Fighter
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Detective
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2026
2024
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
Street Fighter
Street Fighter
Action, Drama
2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
4
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
Action, Horror, Detective
2026, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
Witchboard
Witchboard
Horror, Detective
2024, USA
Watch trailer
