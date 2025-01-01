Shark movies are the perfect choice for those looking to get a thrill and a real rush of adrenaline. You can explore our special selection of shark films, which includes both iconic classics and lesser-known but intriguing thrillers and survival horrors starring big-name actors like Jason Statham, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, and Paul Walker. Most of the best shark movies fall into the horror genre, where the deadly underwater predator is portrayed as a true monster — cunning, ruthless, and attacking at the most unexpected moment.