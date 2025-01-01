Menu
Best Shark Movies

Shark movies are the perfect choice for those looking to get a thrill and a real rush of adrenaline. You can explore our special selection of shark films, which includes both iconic classics and lesser-known but intriguing thrillers and survival horrors starring big-name actors like Jason Statham, Blake Lively, Jessica Alba, and Paul Walker. Most of the best shark movies fall into the horror genre, where the deadly underwater predator is portrayed as a true monster — cunning, ruthless, and attacking at the most unexpected moment.

Dangerous Animals
Dangerous Animals
Horror, Thriller 2025, Australia
6.0
Fear Below
Fear Below
Action, Adventure, Horror 2025, Australia
6.0
Something in the Water
Something in the Water
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
4.0
The Meg 2: The Trench
The Meg 2: The Trench
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2023, USA / China
6.0
Shark Bait
Shark Bait
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
4.0
The Reef: Stalked
The Reef: Stalked
Thriller 2022, Australia
4.0
Bull Shark
Bull Shark
Action, Drama, Horror 2022, USA
2.0
Great White
Great White
Horror, Thriller 2021, Australia / USA
4.0
Deep Blue Sea 3
Deep Blue Sea 3
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
4.0
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Adventure, Thriller, Horror 2019, Great Britain
6.0
Meg
Meg
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2018, USA
6.0
Nightmare Shark
Nightmare Shark
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2018, USA
3.0
The Last Sharknado: It's About Time
The Last Sharknado: It's About Time
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2018, USA
3.0
Open Water 3: Cage Dive
Open Water 3: Cage Dive
Thriller, Horror 2017, Australia
4.0
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2017, USA / Italy / Germany / Finland
3.0
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down
Thriller 2016, Great Britain
5.0
The Shallows
The Shallows
Thriller, Drama 2016, USA
7.0
Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens
Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2016, USA
3.0
Ice Sharks
Ice Sharks
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2016, USA
3.0
Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre
Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA
3.0
Roboshark
Roboshark
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2015, Bulgaria / Canada
3.0
Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!
Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2015, USA
4.0
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
4.0
Mega Shark Versus Mecha Shark
Mega Shark Versus Mecha Shark
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2014, USA
2.0
Sharknado
Sharknado
Horror 2013, USA
3.0
Kon-Tiki
Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History 2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
6.0
Soul Surfer
Soul Surfer
Drama, Action, Sport 2011, USA
7.0
Shark Night 3D
Shark Night 3D
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
5.0
Dark Tide
Dark Tide
Thriller, Drama 2011, Great Britain / South Africa
4.0
The Reef
The Reef
Horror, Thriller 2010, Australia
5.0
Dive into the full list above and find the shark movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

