Shark Terror

Shark Terror

Shark Terror 18+
Synopsis

After falling overboard during a cruise, a young woman washes ashore – injured, stranded, and stalked by sharks – as her desperate mother races to find her.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
Production The Asylum
Director
Mario N. Bonassin
Cast
Sarah Lieving
Carly Medina
Javier Duran
Joe Maria Fernandez
Film rating

2.8
Rate 10 votes
2.8 IMDb
