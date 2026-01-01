Menu
Poster of Escape from the Outland
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.7
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Escape from the Outland

Yong Wu zhi Di 18+
Synopsis

The couple of Ma Xiao, a foreign correspondent, and Pan Wenjia, a volunteer doctor, accompanied engineer Miao Feng on a trip to the suburbs to repair a base station. During the trip, the local situation suddenly changed and the three were kidnapped by an extremist organisation. While in prison, they met Zhou Weijie, an overseas Chinese businessman. In order to find a chance of survival, they embarked on a journey of escape in the midst of barbaric warfare and chaos.
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $31,956
Production BO Film Services, Dirty Monkey Films Group, Super Lion Culture Communication
Also known as
Yong Wu zhi Di, Escape from the Outland, 用武之地
Director
Ao Shen
Cast
Xiao Yan
Xi Qi
Simon Yam
Fathi Anouar Ghammam
Ryan Zheng
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
