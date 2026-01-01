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About
Ao Shen
Ao Shen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ao Shen
Ao Shen
Ao Shen
Date of Birth
11 September 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
8.0
Dead to Rights
(2025)
6.6
Escape from the Outland
(2025)
Filmography
8
Dead to Rights
Nanjing Zhao Xiang Guan
Drama, History, War
2025, China
Watch trailer
6.6
Escape from the Outland
Yong Wu zhi Di
Adventure, Drama, War
2025, China
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