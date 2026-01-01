Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Trap 48
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Trap 48

Trap 48

Trap 48 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Rick, the pharmacist, is driven by vengeance after his sister dies from counterfeit drugs sold by Eddie. He is torn between his desire for revenge and a newfound purpose as he returns to school to become a legitimate pharmacist.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 1 January 2026
World premiere 1 January 2026
Budget $40,000
Production Bray Films
Also known as
Trap 48
Director
Devon Bray
Cast
Kim A. McGuire Albertson
Ty Avery
Elexis Bray
Naomi Bray
Donyae Brown
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more