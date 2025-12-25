Menu
About
Qazaq Alemi 2
18+
Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 December 2025
Release date
25 December 2025
Kazakhstan
6+
Director
Abylayhan Ashimov
Cast
Nurlan Koyanbayev
Asel Sagatova
Film rating
0.0
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Qazaq Alemi 2
Trailer
0
0
