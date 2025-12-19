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7.4
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The Island of Forgiveness
7.4
The Island of Forgiveness
, 2022
The Island of Forgiveness
Tunisia / Drama / 18+
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7.4
Synopsis
Andrea Licari, a Tunisian of Italian descent now 60 years of age, has become an accomplished author, college professor and a leading thinker in Rome. Today, Andrea finds himself facing the most challenging time of his life.
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Cast
Mohamed Ali Ben Jemaa
Ammar
Claudia Cardinale
Agostina
Mohamed Grayaa
Katia Greco
Paola Lavini
Bahri Rahali
Chedly Arfaoui
Badis Behi
Lead
Chedly Ben Messaoud
Ignacio
Ali Bennor
Dario
Meftah Boukrayaa
Salah
Kamil Cagniard
Andrea
Director
Ridha Behi
Writer
Ridha Behi
Composer
Marco Werba
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Tunisia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2022
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Alya Films, Hamzeh Mystique Films
Also known as
The Island of Forgiveness, L'Île du Pardon
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
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