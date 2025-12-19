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Poster of The Island of Forgiveness
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Island of Forgiveness
7.4

The Island of Forgiveness

, 2022
The Island of Forgiveness
Tunisia / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Island of Forgiveness
7.4

Synopsis

Andrea Licari, a Tunisian of Italian descent now 60 years of age, has become an accomplished author, college professor and a leading thinker in Rome. Today, Andrea finds himself facing the most challenging time of his life.

Cast

Mohamed Ali Ben Jemaa
Ammar
Claudia Cardinale
Claudia Cardinale
Agostina
Mohamed Grayaa
Katia Greco
Paola Lavini
Bahri Rahali
Chedly Arfaoui
Badis Behi
Lead
Chedly Ben Messaoud
Ignacio
Ali Bennor
Dario
Meftah Boukrayaa
Salah
Kamil Cagniard
Andrea
Director Ridha Behi
Writer Ridha Behi
Composer Marco Werba
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Tunisia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget $1,000,000
Production Alya Films, Hamzeh Mystique Films
Also known as
The Island of Forgiveness, L'Île du Pardon

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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