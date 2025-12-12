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Площадки
6.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Mowgli
6.0
Mowgli
, 2025
Mowgli
India / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
In the battle between love and lust, a tribal man fights to save his deaf and mute girlfriend from a ruthless forest officer, unravelling cat and mouse drama within the heart of the forest.
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Cast
Bandi Saroj Kumar
Nolan
Roshan Kanakala
Mowgli
Sakshi Mhadolkar
Jasmine
Harsha Chemudu
Prabhas Bunty
Srinivas Avasarala
Raju
Krishna Bhagavan
John
Ramana Bhargava
Ranga Babai
Vara Kodali
Varam
Riya Suman
Mallika Nayak
Suhas
Jayakrishna
Director
Sandeep Raj
Writer
Sandeep Raj
Composer
Kaala Bhairava
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 25 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 December 2025
Release date
12 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$16,311
Production
People Media Factory
Also known as
Mowgli, Mowgli 2025
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
15
votes
4.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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