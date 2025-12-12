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Poster of Mowgli
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Mowgli
6.0

Mowgli

, 2025
Mowgli
India / Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Mowgli
6.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In the battle between love and lust, a tribal man fights to save his deaf and mute girlfriend from a ruthless forest officer, unravelling cat and mouse drama within the heart of the forest.

Cast

Bandi Saroj Kumar
Nolan
Roshan Kanakala
Mowgli
Sakshi Mhadolkar
Jasmine
Harsha Chemudu
Prabhas Bunty
Srinivas Avasarala
Raju
Krishna Bhagavan
John
Ramana Bhargava
Ranga Babai
Vara Kodali
Varam
Riya Suman
Mallika Nayak
Suhas
Jayakrishna
Director Sandeep Raj
Writer Sandeep Raj
Composer Kaala Bhairava
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 December 2025
Release date
12 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $16,311
Production People Media Factory
Also known as
Mowgli, Mowgli 2025

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 9 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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