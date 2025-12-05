It's Christmas! Come & celebrate the festive season with Bing... at the Cinema! Meet Nicky... Sula's adorable cousin and open presents with Bing, Flop & all of their friends! Pico's here to wish you all a Merry Christmas. Come and make leaf pictures in the woods with Amma, watch Bing & Sula perform a Puppet Show, and enjoy a grand finale of extra special Christmas stories! So, come on! Let's celebrate together - let's go, go, go, go, goooooo!
Film details
CountryIreland
Runtime60 minutes
Production year2020
World premiere5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross$163,271
Also known as
Bing's Christmas & Other Stories
Film rating
0.0
Rate0 vote
Updated 26 November 2025
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.