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Poster of Bing's Christmas & Other Stories
Kinoafisha Films Bing's Christmas & Other Stories

Bing's Christmas & Other Stories

, 2020
Bing's Christmas & Other Stories
Ireland / 18+
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Poster of Bing's Christmas & Other Stories
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Synopsis

It's Christmas! Come & celebrate the festive season with Bing... at the Cinema! Meet Nicky... Sula's adorable cousin and open presents with Bing, Flop & all of their friends! Pico's here to wish you all a Merry Christmas. Come and make leaf pictures in the woods with Amma, watch Bing & Sula perform a Puppet Show, and enjoy a grand finale of extra special Christmas stories! So, come on! Let's celebrate together - let's go, go, go, go, goooooo!

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 5 December 2025
Release date
5 December 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $163,271
Also known as
Bing's Christmas & Other Stories

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 26 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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