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Echoes of Saint George
Echoes of Saint George
, 2026
Cuvar ikone Svetog Djordja
Serbia / Drama
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Synopsis
At the doorstep of his ancestral home, one resilient man embraces the spirit of Saint George, choosing dignity and faith over surrender.
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Cast
Nedeljko Bajic
Inspektor Zoric
Rados Bajic
Stanoje Reljic
Strahinja Bićanin
Fljorist
Čubrilo Čupić
Metodije
Slavisa Curovic
Dardan
Strahinja Bicanin
Fljorist
Cubrilo Cupic
Metodije
Aleksandar Djurica
Zivko Jankovic
Aleksandar Filimonovic
Sladjan Reljic
Branko Jankovic
Vladan
Miroslav Jovic
Nacelnik MUP-a
Miona Markovic
Inspektorka Sonja
Director
Jelena Bajic Jocic
Writer
Jelena Bajic Jocic
,
Rados Bajic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 April 2026
Production
Contrast Studios
Also known as
Cuvar ikone Svetog Djordja, Echoes of Saint George, Тропой Святого Георгия, Čuvar ikone svetog Đorđa
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Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes
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