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Poster of Echoes of Saint George
Kinoafisha Films Echoes of Saint George

Echoes of Saint George

, 2026
Cuvar ikone Svetog Djordja
Serbia / Drama
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Synopsis

At the doorstep of his ancestral home, one resilient man embraces the spirit of Saint George, choosing dignity and faith over surrender.

Cast

Nedeljko Bajic
Inspektor Zoric
Rados Bajic
Stanoje Reljic
Strahinja Bićanin
Fljorist
Čubrilo Čupić
Metodije
Slavisa Curovic
Dardan
Strahinja Bicanin
Fljorist
Cubrilo Cupic
Metodije
Aleksandar Djurica
Zivko Jankovic
Aleksandar Filimonovic
Sladjan Reljic
Branko Jankovic
Vladan
Miroslav Jovic
Nacelnik MUP-a
Miona Markovic
Inspektorka Sonja
Director Jelena Bajic Jocic
Writer Jelena Bajic Jocic, Rados Bajic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Production Contrast Studios
Also known as
Cuvar ikone Svetog Djordja, Echoes of Saint George, Тропой Святого Георгия, Čuvar ikone svetog Đorđa

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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