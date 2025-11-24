Elementary school teacher Michele Cortese is about to start a whole new life. After 40 years of teaching in the metropolitan Roman jungle, he had to move to a village in Central Italy, to teach in a tiny school with just a few children aged 7-10. Struggling to overcome his urban inadequacy, he finds a friendly face in vice-principal Agnese and gradually manages to fit in, thanks to her and their spirited pupils. As everything seems to be falling into place, unwelcome news comes through: the school has failed to meet its student quota for the next year and will soon be shut for good.
ProductionWildside, Medusa Film, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Un mondo a parte, A World Apart, Bienvenido a la montaña, Willkommen in den Bergen - Versetzung mit Aussicht, Olam Mafrid Bei'nei'noo, Versetzung mit Aussicht, W innym świecie, Willkommen in den Bergen, Един различен свят, Io sono in un mondo a parte