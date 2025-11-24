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Poster of A World Apart
6.4
Kinoafisha Films A World Apart
6.4

A World Apart

, 2024
Un mondo a parte
Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of A World Apart
6.4

Synopsis

Elementary school teacher Michele Cortese is about to start a whole new life. After 40 years of teaching in the metropolitan Roman jungle, he had to move to a village in Central Italy, to teach in a tiny school with just a few children aged 7-10. Struggling to overcome his urban inadequacy, he finds a friendly face in vice-principal Agnese and gradually manages to fit in, thanks to her and their spirited pupils. As everything seems to be falling into place, unwelcome news comes through: the school has failed to meet its student quota for the next year and will soon be shut for good.

Cast

Antonio Albanese
Antonio Albanese
Michele Cortese
Virginia Raffaele
Agnese
Alessandra Barbonetti
Maria Antonietta
Franca Di Cicco
Commerciante Di Avezzano (luigia)
Elisa Di Eusanio
Attrice Di Teramo
Mauro Marino
Mauro Marino
Donatella La Cesa
Quirina
Sergio Meogrossi
sindaco Ezechia
Corrado Oddi
preside Gaetano
Solidea Pistilli
Filomena
Sergio Saltarelli
Nunzio
Director Riccardo Milani
Writer Riccardo Milani
Composer Piernicola Di Muro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $8,164,064
Production Wildside, Medusa Film, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Un mondo a parte, A World Apart, Bienvenido a la montaña, Willkommen in den Bergen - Versetzung mit Aussicht, Olam Mafrid Bei'nei'noo, Versetzung mit Aussicht, W innym świecie, Willkommen in den Bergen, Един различен свят, Io sono in un mondo a parte

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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