Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mauro Marino
Mauro Marino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mauro Marino
Mauro Marino
Mauro Marino
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.4
A World Apart
(2024)
6.3
Never Too Late for Love
(2022)
5.1
Pantafa
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2022
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.4
A World Apart
Un mondo a parte
Comedy, Drama
2024, Italy
5.1
Pantafa
Pantafa
Horror
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
6.3
Never Too Late for Love
Astolfo
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree