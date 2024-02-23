Frequently asked questions about the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”
When is the premiere of the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?
The world premiere of the film “Taken from Rio Bravo” was on 23 February 2024.
What is the rating of the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?
The film “Taken from Rio Bravo” is rated 3.1/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 3.1/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?
The runtime of the film “Taken from Rio Bravo” is 1 hour 20 minutes.
Who directed the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?
The film “Taken from Rio Bravo” was directed by Joe Cornet.
Who composed the music for the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?
The music for the film “Taken from Rio Bravo” was composed by Sean Murray.