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Poster of Taken from Rio Bravo
3.1
Kinoafisha Films Taken from Rio Bravo
3.1

Taken from Rio Bravo

, 2024
Taken from Rio Bravo
USA / Action, Drama, Western / 18+
Poster of Taken from Rio Bravo
3.1

Synopsis

1874, East Texas. Two friends pursue the Posse, a group of sadistic human traffickers who have kidnapped five women. Along with an Indian scout, they race against time to find and free the women before the traffickers sell them to sex-slave buyers at the Mexican border.

Cast

Alexander Nevsky
Alexander Nevsky
Ivan Turchin
Joe Cornet
Joe Cornet
Sheriff Kelly
Don Wilson
Angel
Tatiana Neva
Ellen
Matthias Hues
Matthias Hues
Crawley
Cynthia Rothrock
Margaret
Jon Mack
Jon Mack
Diana
Irina Antonenko
Irina Antonenko
Valerie
Art Camacho
Art Camacho
Comanchero
James Chalke
Jack Watuku
John Fallon
Samuel
Curt Lambert
Director Joe Cornet
Writer Craig Hamann, Alexander Nevsky
Composer Sean Murray
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 23 February 2024
World premiere 23 February 2024
Production Hollywood Storm
Also known as
Taken from Rio Bravo, Gunfight at Rio Bravo 2, Minha Arma Era a Lei 2, Tulistamine Rio Bravos 2, Затерянные в Рио Браво, En El Corazon Del Viejo Oeste

Film rating

3.1
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Updated 19 November 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”

When is the premiere of the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?

The world premiere of the film “Taken from Rio Bravo” was on 23 February 2024.

What is the rating of the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?

The film “Taken from Rio Bravo” is rated 3.1/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 3.1/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?

The runtime of the film “Taken from Rio Bravo” is 1 hour 20 minutes.

Who directed the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?

The film “Taken from Rio Bravo” was directed by Joe Cornet.

Who composed the music for the film “Taken from Rio Bravo”?

The music for the film “Taken from Rio Bravo” was composed by Sean Murray.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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