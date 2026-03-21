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7.6
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The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde
7.6
The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde
, 2026
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde
USA / Musical
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7.6
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Cast
Lise Davidsen
Isolde
Ryan Speedo Green
King Marke
Ekaterina Gubanova
Brangäne
Tomasz Konieczny
Kurwenal
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Self - Conductor
Michael Spyres
Tristan
Simon Catillon
Self
Thomas Glass
Melot
Jonas Hacker
Shepherd
Pedro R. Díaz
English horn solo
Lisette Oropesa
Self - Host
Ben Reisinger
Sailor
Writer
Richard Wagner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
5 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
21 March 2026
Release date
21 March 2026
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$27,867
Also known as
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes
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