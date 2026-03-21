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Poster of The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde
7.6

The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde

, 2026
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde
USA / Musical
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Poster of The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde
7.6
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Cast

Lise Davidsen
Isolde
Ryan Speedo Green
King Marke
Ekaterina Gubanova
Brangäne
Tomasz Konieczny
Kurwenal
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Self - Conductor
Michael Spyres
Tristan
Simon Catillon
Self
Thomas Glass
Melot
Jonas Hacker
Shepherd
Pedro R. Díaz
English horn solo
Lisette Oropesa
Self - Host
Ben Reisinger
Sailor
Writer Richard Wagner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 5 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 March 2026
Release date
21 March 2026 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $27,867
Also known as
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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