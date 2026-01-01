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Filmography
Lisette Oropesa
Lisette Oropesa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisette Oropesa
Lisette Oropesa
Lisette Oropesa
Date of Birth
29 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
8.1
The Enchanted Island
(2012)
7.6
The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde
(2026)
7.5
Werther
(2014)
Filmography
7.6
The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde
Musical
2026, USA
6.8
The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani
Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani
Musical
2026, USA
7
Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier
Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier
Musical
2025, USA
6.5
Hansel and Gretel
Hansel and Gretel
Opera
2017, USA
7.5
Werther
Werther
Opera
2014,
8.1
The Enchanted Island
The Enchanted Island
Theatrical
2012, USA
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