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Lisette Oropesa Lisette Oropesa
Kinoafisha Persons Lisette Oropesa

Lisette Oropesa

Lisette Oropesa

Date of Birth
29 September 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

The Enchanted Island 8.1
The Enchanted Island (2012)
The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde 7.6
The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde (2026)
Werther 7.5
Werther (2014)

Filmography

The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde 7.6
The Metropolitan Opera: Tristan und Isolde Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde
Musical 2026, USA
The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani 6.8
The Metropolitan Opera: I Puritani Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani
Musical 2026, USA
Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier 7
Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier
Musical 2025, USA
Hansel and Gretel 6.5
Hansel and Gretel Hansel and Gretel
Opera 2017, USA
Werther 7.5
Werther Werther
Opera 2014,
The Enchanted Island 8.1
The Enchanted Island The Enchanted Island
Theatrical 2012, USA
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