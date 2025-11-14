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Film rating
3.9
Rate10 votes
3.9IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Stills
Quotes
Ricky Caldwell[about to shoot a man carrying a garbage can] Garbage day!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.