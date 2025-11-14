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Poster of Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
3.9

Silent Night, Deadly Night 2

, 1987
Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
3.9

Synopsis

Ricky is released from a mental hospital, taking with him the memory of his brother Billy's death and embarking on a journey of relentless revenge.

Cast

Nadya Wynd
Britt Leach
Tara Buckman
Max Robinson
Eric Freeman
Ricky Caldwell
Elizabeth Kaitan
Elizabeth Kaitan
Jennifer
James Newman
Dr. Henry Bloom
Jean Miller
Mother Superior
Darrel Guilbeau
Ricky - at 15
Brian Michael Henley
Ricky - at 10
Corrine Gelfan
Mrs. Rosenberg
Michael Combatti
Mr. Rosenberg
Director Lee Harry
Writer Lee Harry, Joseph H. Earle, Dennis Patterson, Lawrence Appelbaum
Composer Michael Armstrong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1987
Budget $100,000
Worldwide Gross $1,506
Production Silent Night Releasing Corporation
Also known as
Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2, Silent Night, Deadly Night 2, Noche de paz, noche mortal 2, Cicha noc, śmierci noc 2, Douce nuit, sanglante nuit 2, Natal Sangrento 2 - Retorno Macabro, Noche de paz, noche de muerte Parte 2, Noche silenciosa, noche mortal, Noite de Silêncio, Noite Sangrenta Parte 2, Orgismenos ektelestis, Püha öö surmav öö 2, Silent Night Deadly Night Part 2, Stille Nacht, Horror Nacht Teil 2, Tiha noć, smrtonosna noć 2, Όργισμένος εκτελεστής, Тиха ніч, смертельна ніч 2, Тихая ночь, смертельная ночь 2, 悪魔のサンタクロース2　鮮血のメリークリスマス, Natal Sangrento 2: Retorno Macabro, SILENT NIGHT, DEADLY NIGHT Part II

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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