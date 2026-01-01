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Filmography
Max Robinson
Max Robinson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Robinson
Max Robinson
Max Robinson
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.0
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
(1989)
3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
(1987)
3.5
Blind Terror
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
1989
1987
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers
Halloween 5
Horror, Thriller
1989, USA
3.5
Blind Terror
Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!
Horror
1989, USA
3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2
Horror, Thriller
1987, USA
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