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Max Robinson Max Robinson
Kinoafisha Persons Max Robinson

Max Robinson

Max Robinson

Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers 5.0
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 (1987)
Blind Terror 3.5
Blind Terror (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers 5
Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Halloween 5
Horror, Thriller 1989, USA
Blind Terror 3.5
Blind Terror Silent Night, Deadly Night 3: Better Watch Out!
Horror 1989, USA
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2
Horror, Thriller 1987, USA
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