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Elizabeth Kaitan
Elizabeth Kaitan Elizabeth Kaitan
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth Kaitan

Elizabeth Kaitan

Elizabeth Kaitan

Date of Birth
19 July 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 (1987)

Filmography

Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2
Horror, Thriller 1987, USA
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