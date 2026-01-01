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Elizabeth Kaitan
Elizabeth Kaitan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Kaitan
Elizabeth Kaitan
Elizabeth Kaitan
Date of Birth
19 July 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
(1987)
Filmography
3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2
Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2
Horror, Thriller
1987, USA
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