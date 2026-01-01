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Eric Freeman Eric Freeman
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Freeman

Eric Freeman

Eric Freeman

Date of Birth
13 July 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 (1987)

Filmography

Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 3.9
Silent Night, Deadly Night 2 Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2
Horror, Thriller 1987, USA
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