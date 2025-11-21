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Poster of Masti 4
4.0
Masti 4 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Masti 4
4.0

Masti 4

, 2025
Mastiii 4
India / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Going 5
Not going 2
Poster of Masti 4
4.0
Going 5
Not going 2
Masti 4 - Trailer
Masti 4  Trailer

Synopsis

Three frustrated husbands seek freedom from their dull marriages. A wild idea promises escape and excitement. But what follows is anything but expected.

Cast

Riteish Deshmukh
Amar
Vivek Oberoi
Meet
Aftab Shivdasani
Prem
Elnaaz Norouzi
Bindiya
Shreya Sharma
Anchal
Ruhi Singh
Geeta
Sammy Jonas Heaney
Sammy Jonas Heaney
Arshad Warsi
Kamraj
Nargis Fakhri
Menka
Genelia Deshmukh
Cameo
Natalia Janoszek
Tusshar Kapoor
Pablo Putinwa
Director Milap Zaveri
Writer Milap Zaveri, Farrukh Dhondy, Abhinav Vaidya
Composer Meet Bros, Sanjeev Darshan, Vishal Shelke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025 Russia Indian Films
21 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $132,740
Production M Four Film, Maruti International, Waveband Productions
Also known as
Mastiii 4, Masti 4, Reverse Masti, Полный отрыв 4

Film rating

4.0
Rate 14 votes
2.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 20 November 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Masti 4 - Trailer
Masti 4 Trailer
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