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Masti 4
4.0
Masti 4
, 2025
Mastiii 4
India / Comedy / 18+
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Masti 4
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Synopsis
Three frustrated husbands seek freedom from their dull marriages. A wild idea promises escape and excitement. But what follows is anything but expected.
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Cast
Riteish Deshmukh
Amar
Vivek Oberoi
Meet
Aftab Shivdasani
Prem
Elnaaz Norouzi
Bindiya
Shreya Sharma
Anchal
Ruhi Singh
Geeta
Sammy Jonas Heaney
Arshad Warsi
Kamraj
Nargis Fakhri
Menka
Genelia Deshmukh
Cameo
Natalia Janoszek
Tusshar Kapoor
Pablo Putinwa
Director
Milap Zaveri
Writer
Milap Zaveri
,
Farrukh Dhondy
,
Abhinav Vaidya
Composer
Meet Bros
,
Sanjeev Darshan
,
Vishal Shelke
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
21 November 2025
Release date
21 November 2025
Russia
Indian Films
21 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$132,740
Production
M Four Film, Maruti International, Waveband Productions
Also known as
Mastiii 4, Masti 4, Reverse Masti, Полный отрыв 4
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Film rating
4.0
Rate
14
votes
2.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 20 November 2025
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Masti 4
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