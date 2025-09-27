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Sokhumi
Sokhumi
, 2025
Sokhumi
Georgia / Drama, History, War / 18+
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Synopsis
The last days of the fall of Sukhumi. People in a state of war. Political confrontations of the 1990s. Stories in which the instinct for survival is accompanied by the desire to preserve one's humanity
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Cast
Temiko Chichinadze
Zviad Gamsakhurdia
Veronika Kalandarishvili
Liza
Goga Pipinashvili
Eduard Shevardnadze
Vaniko Tarkhnishvili
Zhiuli Shartava
Paata Inauri
Lasha
OtarAshkarelishvili
Lost boy
Giorgi Gigiberia
Gia
Levan Gabrava
Gogi
Zaal Chikobava
Besarion Gugushvili
Director
Giorgi Barabadze
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Georgia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
27 September 2025
Release date
27 September 2025
Georgia
R
Production
Bastra Films
Also known as
Sokhumi, Sukhumi
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Updated 6 November 2025
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