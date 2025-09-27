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Poster of Sokhumi
Kinoafisha Films Sokhumi

Sokhumi

, 2025
Sokhumi
Georgia / Drama, History, War / 18+
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Synopsis

The last days of the fall of Sukhumi. People in a state of war. Political confrontations of the 1990s. Stories in which the instinct for survival is accompanied by the desire to preserve one's humanity

Cast

Temiko Chichinadze
Zviad Gamsakhurdia
Veronika Kalandarishvili
Liza
Goga Pipinashvili
Eduard Shevardnadze
Vaniko Tarkhnishvili
Zhiuli Shartava
Paata Inauri
Lasha
OtarAshkarelishvili
Lost boy
Giorgi Gigiberia
Gia
Levan Gabrava
Gogi
Zaal Chikobava
Besarion Gugushvili
Director Giorgi Barabadze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Georgia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 September 2025
Release date
27 September 2025 Georgia R
Production Bastra Films
Also known as
Sokhumi, Sukhumi

Film rating

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Updated 6 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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