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Kinoafisha Films The Species

The Species

The Species
USA / Drama / 18+

Synopsis

Emma Darwin, widow of scientist Charles Darwin, finds herself on a late life journey of self-discovery as she faces a challenge to her faith in the form of her beloved atheist husband’s as–yet unpublished autobiography.

Cast

Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins
Charles Darwin
Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander
Marshall Winwick
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Emma Darwin
Billy Howle
Billy Howle
George Darwin
Charlotte Rampling
Emma Darwin
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Jane
Charlotte Dauphin
Marion
Director Justin Chadwick
Writer Jacob Killion
Composer Lorne Balfe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Taylor Lane Productions, Aloe Entertainment, Dauphin Films
Also known as
The Species

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 6 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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