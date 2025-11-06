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The Species
The Species
The Species
USA / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Emma Darwin, widow of scientist Charles Darwin, finds herself on a late life journey of self-discovery as she faces a challenge to her faith in the form of her beloved atheist husband’s as–yet unpublished autobiography.
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Cast
Anthony Hopkins
Charles Darwin
Tom Hollander
Marshall Winwick
Charlotte Rampling
Emma Darwin
Billy Howle
George Darwin
Charlotte Rampling
Emma Darwin
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Jane
Charlotte Dauphin
Marion
Director
Justin Chadwick
Writer
Jacob Killion
Composer
Lorne Balfe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Taylor Lane Productions, Aloe Entertainment, Dauphin Films
Also known as
The Species
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Film rating
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Updated 6 November 2025
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