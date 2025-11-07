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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Cycle of Time
6.1
Cycle of Time
, 2025
C'était mieux demain
France / Comedy / 18+
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6.1
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Synopsis
In 1950s France, Helene and Michel lead a simple life until a freak accident in 2025 leads to Helene becoming a bank executive and Michel struggling with unemployment and depression. Their children grow up in a technology-dominated world.
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Cast
Elsa Zylberstein
Didier Bourdon
Mathilde Le Borgne
Maxim Foster
Romain Cottard
Aurore Clément
Director
Vinciane Millereau
Writer
Julien Lambroschini
,
Vinciane Millereau
Composer
Romain Trouillet
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 November 2025
Release date
5 December 2025
Poland
7 November 2025
Romania
Worldwide Gross
$8,294,733
Production
Les films du 24, TF1 Films Production, Umedia
Also known as
C'était mieux demain, Cycle of Time, Die progressiven Nostalgiker, It Was Better Tomorrow, Kopnięci w czasie, Las vueltas que da la vida, Муж и жена против будущего
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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