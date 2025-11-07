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Poster of Cycle of Time
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Cycle of Time
6.1

Cycle of Time

, 2025
C'était mieux demain
France / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Cycle of Time
6.1
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Synopsis

In 1950s France, Helene and Michel lead a simple life until a freak accident in 2025 leads to Helene becoming a bank executive and Michel struggling with unemployment and depression. Their children grow up in a technology-dominated world.

Cast

Elsa Zylberstein
Elsa Zylberstein
Didier Bourdon
Didier Bourdon
Mathilde Le Borgne
Maxim Foster
Romain Cottard
Aurore Clément
Aurore Clément
Director Vinciane Millereau
Writer Julien Lambroschini, Vinciane Millereau
Composer Romain Trouillet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
5 December 2025 Poland
7 November 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $8,294,733
Production Les films du 24, TF1 Films Production, Umedia
Also known as
C'était mieux demain, Cycle of Time, Die progressiven Nostalgiker, It Was Better Tomorrow, Kopnięci w czasie, Las vueltas que da la vida, Муж и жена против будущего

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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