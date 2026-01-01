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Elsa Zylberstein
Elsa Zylberstein Elsa Zylberstein
Kinoafisha Persons Elsa Zylberstein

Elsa Zylberstein

Elsa Zylberstein

Date of Birth
16 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

I've Loved You So Long 7.3
I've Loved You So Long (2008)
Modigliani 7.2
Modigliani (2004)
Farinelli 7.2
Farinelli (1994)

Filmography

Natacha (Almost) Air Hostess 5.6
Natacha (Almost) Air Hostess Natacha (presque) hôtesse de l'air
Comedy 2025, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Cycle of Time 6.1
Cycle of Time C'était mieux demain
Comedy 2025, France
Club Zero 6
Club Zero Club Zero
Thriller, Drama 2023, Austria / Great Britain / Germany / France / Denmark
Watch trailer
Coup de Chance 7.2
Coup de Chance Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
Watch trailer
The Madness Express 4.9
The Madness Express Veuillez nous excuser pour la gêne occasionnée
Comedy 2023, France
BigBug 5.3
BigBug BigBug
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2022, France
Watch trailer
Champagne! 5.1
Champagne! Champagne!
Comedy 2022, France
Watch trailer
Tout nous sourit 5.3
Tout nous sourit Tout nous sourit
Comedy 2020, France / Belgium
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