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About
Filmography
Elsa Zylberstein
Elsa Zylberstein
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elsa Zylberstein
Elsa Zylberstein
Elsa Zylberstein
Date of Birth
16 October 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
I've Loved You So Long
(2008)
7.2
Modigliani
(2004)
7.2
Farinelli
(1994)
Filmography
5.6
Natacha (Almost) Air Hostess
Natacha (presque) hôtesse de l'air
Comedy
2025, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.1
Cycle of Time
C'était mieux demain
Comedy
2025, France
6
Club Zero
Club Zero
Thriller, Drama
2023, Austria / Great Britain / Germany / France / Denmark
Watch trailer
7.2
Coup de Chance
Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2023, France / USA
Watch trailer
4.9
The Madness Express
Veuillez nous excuser pour la gêne occasionnée
Comedy
2023, France
5.3
BigBug
BigBug
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.1
Champagne!
Champagne!
Comedy
2022, France
Watch trailer
5.3
Tout nous sourit
Tout nous sourit
Comedy
2020, France / Belgium
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