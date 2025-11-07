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6.3
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Innocent
6.3
Innocent
, 2025
Innocent
India / 18+
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6.3
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Innocent
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Synopsis
Vinod, 29, is a man of routine. Living in Karunagappally and working at the Planning Office in Thiruvananthapuram, he spends his days in a carefully controlled cycle of train commutes, meticulous work, and an almost obsessive adherence to order.
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Cast
Althaf Salim
Anarkali Marikar
Azees Nedumangad
Joemon Jyothir
Vineeth Thattil David
Noby Marcose
Anna Prasad
James John
DTO officer
Aswin Vijayan
Unni Lalu
Lakshmy Sanju
Director
Satheesh Thanvi
Composer
Jay Stellar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 8 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 November 2025
Release date
11 November 2025
Great Britain
12A
7 November 2025
India
U
7 November 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$24,246
Production
Elements of Cinema Entertainments
Also known as
Innocent
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
4.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 7 November 2025
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