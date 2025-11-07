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Poster of Innocent
6.3
Innocent - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Innocent
6.3

Innocent

, 2025
Innocent
India / 18+
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Poster of Innocent
6.3
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Innocent - Trailer
Innocent  Trailer

Synopsis

Vinod, 29, is a man of routine. Living in Karunagappally and working at the Planning Office in Thiruvananthapuram, he spends his days in a carefully controlled cycle of train commutes, meticulous work, and an almost obsessive adherence to order.

Cast

Althaf Salim
Anarkali Marikar
Azees Nedumangad
Joemon Jyothir
Vineeth Thattil David
Noby Marcose
Anna Prasad
James John
DTO officer
Aswin Vijayan
Unni Lalu
Lakshmy Sanju
Director Satheesh Thanvi
Composer Jay Stellar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 November 2025
Release date
11 November 2025 Great Britain 12A
7 November 2025 India U
7 November 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $24,246
Production Elements of Cinema Entertainments
Also known as
Innocent

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 7 November 2025

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