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Morris Seng
Morris Seng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Morris Seng
Morris Seng
Morris Seng
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
5.2
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
5.2
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
Time Hoppers: The Silk Road
Adventure, Animation, Family
2025, Canada
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