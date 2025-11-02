Menu
The Songbirds' Secret

Synopsis

When 9-year-old Lucie arrives at Bectoile for the vacations, she has no idea of the adventures ahead. Her mother, Caroline, is leading an archaeological dig in the region with her colleague Pierrot. Bectoile is also the town where Caroline grew up, and the scene of a family secret... which Lucie is about to unveil! With the help of her new friend Yann and a very special pair of songbirds, Lucie is determined to delve into her family story. From the underground of a ruined castle to a camper van parked on the edge of the woods, this adventure will lead them from unusual surprises to fabulous discoveries!
Country Belgium / France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget €1,000
Production Folimage, Les Armateurs, Lunanime
Also known as
Le secret des mésanges, Die Schatzsuche im Blaumeisental, O Segredo do Canto dos Pássaros, The Songbirds' Secret, 雀鳥的秘密
Director
Antoine Lanciaux
Cast
Lucie Léontiadis
Anton Souverbie-Giorgis
Marina Le Guennec
Yannick Jaulin
François Marthouret
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Write review
Illyuzion
15:00 from 500 ₽
Illyuzion
Marksistskaya
2D
15:00 from 500 ₽
